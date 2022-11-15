Polson standalone net profit declines 67.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.99% to Rs 19.45 crore

Net profit of Polson declined 67.38% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.99% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19.4532.9617.3316.292.675.161.273.810.922.82

