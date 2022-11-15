Polson standalone net profit declines 67.38% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polson standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the June 2022 quarter
Shree Ram Proteins standalone net profit declines 37.20% in the September 2022 quarter
Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 91.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit declines 1.33% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 40.99% to Rs 19.45 croreNet profit of Polson declined 67.38% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.99% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.4532.96 -41 OPM %17.3316.29 -PBDT2.675.16 -48 PBT1.273.81 -67 NP0.922.82 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU