Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 5.40% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 171.33 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 5.40% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 171.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.61% to Rs 95.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 687.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 610.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

