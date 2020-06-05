Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 5.40% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 171.33 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure rose 5.40% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 171.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.61% to Rs 95.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 687.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 610.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales171.33172.22 -1 687.24610.83 13 OPM %23.4319.60 -23.8621.19 - PBDT38.3839.04 -2 166.25137.37 21 PBT28.8929.48 -2 125.72100.07 26 NP22.6621.50 5 95.8865.40 47
