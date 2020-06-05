Healthy Investments standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Healthy Investments rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.02 -100 OPM %00 -0-250.00 - PBDT0.160.01 1500 0.150.19 -21 PBT0.160.01 1500 0.150.19 -21 NP0.160.01 1500 0.150.19 -21
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
