JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 70.81% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Healthy Investments standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Healthy Investments rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.02 -100 OPM %00 -0-250.00 - PBDT0.160.01 1500 0.150.19 -21 PBT0.160.01 1500 0.150.19 -21 NP0.160.01 1500 0.150.19 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 13:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU