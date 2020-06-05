Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 70.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.45% to Rs 114.76 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company declined 70.81% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.45% to Rs 114.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.11% to Rs 48.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 458.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 394.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

114.76102.97458.05394.5612.6810.0412.4013.827.6417.8566.1575.906.5616.7961.8471.573.5011.9948.1250.18

