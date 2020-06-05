Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 70.81% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.45% to Rs 114.76 croreNet profit of Cheviot Company declined 70.81% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.45% to Rs 114.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.11% to Rs 48.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 458.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 394.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales114.76102.97 11 458.05394.56 16 OPM %12.6810.04 -12.4013.82 - PBDT7.6417.85 -57 66.1575.90 -13 PBT6.5616.79 -61 61.8471.57 -14 NP3.5011.99 -71 48.1250.18 -4
