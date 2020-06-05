JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers trade with modest gains; India VIX slides to 29
Business Standard

BSE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 150.06 crore

Net loss of BSE reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 51.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 150.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.64% to Rs 122.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 199.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 609.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 652.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales150.06168.16 -11 609.17652.48 -7 OPM %5.5628.85 -17.9631.54 - PBDT19.6670.98 -72 154.49274.25 -44 PBT6.2756.28 -89 103.45223.17 -54 NP-1.3151.86 PL 122.27199.28 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 12:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU