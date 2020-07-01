Pritish Nandy Communications consolidated net profit rises 0.64% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.28% to Rs 7.33 croreNet profit of Pritish Nandy Communications rose 0.64% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.65% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 81.38% to Rs 27.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.335.67 29 27.2815.04 81 OPM %45.8459.26 -4.9510.37 - PBDT3.343.63 -8 1.511.64 -8 PBT3.273.57 -8 1.231.43 -14 NP3.133.11 1 1.300.98 33
