Pritish Nandy Communications consolidated net profit rises 0.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 29.28% to Rs 7.33 crore

Net profit of Pritish Nandy Communications rose 0.64% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.65% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 81.38% to Rs 27.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

