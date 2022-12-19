Polycab India Ltd Slips 3.38%

Polycab India Ltd has added 5.35% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

Polycab India Ltd fell 3.38% today to trade at Rs 2661.45. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.66% to quote at 34308.49. The index is up 2.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Elgi Equipments Ltd decreased 3.25% and Bharat Electronics Ltd lost 1.61% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 22.28 % over last one year compared to the 7.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 10194 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22976 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3025 on 15 Dec 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2045 on 20 Jun 2022.

