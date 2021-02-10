Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 67.27 points or 0.53% at 12686.26 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 2.45%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.33%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.68%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.53%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.62%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.49%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.72%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.79 or 0.04% at 51351.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.5 points or 0.08% at 15120.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.36 points or 0.35% at 19406.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.66 points or 0.42% at 6561.2.

On BSE,1278 shares were trading in green, 872 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)