Balaji Amines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Magma Fincorp Ltd and IIFL Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2021.

Balaji Amines Ltd soared 13.85% to Rs 1440.45 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 46257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13036 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 91.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58401 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Renewables Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 297.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 84351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd spurt 9.96% to Rs 77.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd gained 9.49% to Rs 221.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

