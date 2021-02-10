Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 22.69 points or 0.83% at 2770.26 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.77%), DLF Ltd (up 1.63%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.6%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.74%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.64%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.55%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.13%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.17%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.42%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.79 or 0.04% at 51351.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.5 points or 0.08% at 15120.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.36 points or 0.35% at 19406.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.66 points or 0.42% at 6561.2.

On BSE,1278 shares were trading in green, 872 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

