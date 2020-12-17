Polyplex Corporation receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

-
Polyplex Corporation announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded Company's Rating as follow:
a) Long-term loans for Rs 150 crore - "IND AA-/Stable", upgraded; b) Fund-based working capital limits (Long-term and Short term) for Rs 202 crore - "IND AA-/Stable/IND A 1+", Long-term rating upgraded; short-term rating affirmed; c) Non Fund- based working capital limits (Long-term and Short term) for Rs 30 crore - "INO AA-/Stable/IND A1+", Long-term rating upgraded; short-term rating affirmed.
