Rico Auto Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.75% to Rs 143.39 croreNet loss of Rico Auto Industries reported to Rs 24.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.75% to Rs 143.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 365.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales143.39365.32 -61 OPM %-8.797.85 -PBDT-19.0524.78 PL PBT-33.435.74 PL NP-24.354.00 PL
