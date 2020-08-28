Talbros Automotive Components reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 54.61% to Rs 48.79 croreNet loss of Talbros Automotive Components reported to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.61% to Rs 48.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales48.79107.48 -55 OPM %-5.239.97 -PBDT-4.6010.25 PL PBT-9.165.64 PL NP-8.864.60 PL
