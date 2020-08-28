Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 360.00% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Svarnim Trade Udyog reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 360.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.460.10 360 OPM %52.170 -PBDT0.240 0 PBT0.240 0 NP0.240 0
