JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market ends stronger
Business Standard

Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 360.00% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Svarnim Trade Udyog reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 360.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.460.10 360 OPM %52.170 -PBDT0.240 0 PBT0.240 0 NP0.240 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 17:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU