Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 1805.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.71% to Rs 101.99 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 1805.00% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 58.71% to Rs 101.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.101.9964.269.300.5410.902.558.950.957.620.40

