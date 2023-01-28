Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 1805.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.71% to Rs 101.99 croreNet profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 1805.00% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 58.71% to Rs 101.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales101.9964.26 59 OPM %9.300.54 -PBDT10.902.55 327 PBT8.950.95 842 NP7.620.40 1805
