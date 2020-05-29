JUST IN
Majesco consolidated net profit rises 173.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.80% to Rs 276.65 crore

Net profit of Majesco rose 173.80% to Rs 23.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 276.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 261.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.94% to Rs 69.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 1040.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 988.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales276.65261.49 6 1040.48988.10 5 OPM %13.247.49 -11.219.63 - PBDT42.4524.34 74 136.34119.67 14 PBT33.8217.73 91 102.33100.06 2 NP23.418.55 174 69.1454.04 28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
