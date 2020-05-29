Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 54.15% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 204.55 croreNet profit of Agro Tech Foods declined 54.15% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 204.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.17% to Rs 33.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 834.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 823.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales204.55200.03 2 834.74823.18 1 OPM %5.167.24 -6.997.86 - PBDT10.5715.53 -32 60.0268.43 -12 PBT5.5811.62 -52 40.6351.12 -21 NP3.928.55 -54 33.8534.25 -1
