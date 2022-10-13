Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 101.8, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.65% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% slide in NIFTY and a 8.19% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 101.8, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 17013.15. The Sensex is at 57256.67, down 0.64%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 11.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17603.85, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 101.85, down 1.21% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 31.65% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% slide in NIFTY and a 8.19% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 2.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

