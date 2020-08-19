Power Finance Corporation Ltd rises nearly 3%

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 96.4, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.4% in last one year as compared to a 3.74% gain in NIFTY and a 11.13% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 96.4, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 11429.25. The Sensex is at 38696.08, up 0.44%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 16.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10995.6, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

