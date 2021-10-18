Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 1.14%, rises for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 150.65, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.66% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 62.01% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 150.65, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.02% on the day, quoting at 18525.2. The Sensex is at 61871.8, up 0.92%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 12.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18947.65, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 103.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151, up 0.9% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 72.66% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 62.01% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 4.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)