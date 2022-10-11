Power Grid acquires ER NER Transmission under Tariff based competitive bidding

Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 10 October 2022 acquired ER NER Transmission (ETL), the Project SPV to establish Inter-State Transmission System for System Strengthening Scheme for Eastern and North Eastern Regions, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - REC Power Development and Consultancy.

The Inter State Transmission System comprises of Upgradation works at 400/132kV Banka (Bihar) with implementation schedule of 24 months and establishment of 220kV D/C Transmission lines passing through the states of Assam & Arunachal Pradesh and bays extension works with implementation schedule of 36 months.

