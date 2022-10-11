JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex drops 184 pts; Nifty below 17,200; breadth turns negative

India Cements divest stake in Springway Mining for Rs 477 crore
Business Standard

Dr Reddy's Hyderabad unit joins World Economic Forum's GLN community

Capital Market 

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the recognition of its largest manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad, as part of the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

With this recognition, the facility joins the GLN, a community of over 100 manufacturers that are showing leadership in applying Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0 or 4IR) technologies to drive impact in productivity, workforce engagement, sustainability, and supply chain resilience.

GLN is a WEF initiative in collaboration with McKinsey & Company. Factories and value chains that join GLN are designated by an independent panel of experts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU