Dr Reddy's Hyderabad unit joins World Economic Forum's GLN community

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the recognition of its largest manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad, as part of the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

With this recognition, the facility joins the GLN, a community of over 100 manufacturers that are showing leadership in applying Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0 or 4IR) technologies to drive impact in productivity, workforce engagement, sustainability, and supply chain resilience.

GLN is a WEF initiative in collaboration with McKinsey & Company. Factories and value chains that join GLN are designated by an independent panel of experts.

