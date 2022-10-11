Embassy Office Parks REIT achieves Five-Star rating in Occupational Health and Safety review

JUST IN
Conducted by British Safety Council

Embassy Office Parks REIT has successfully achieved a Five-Star rating in the Occupational Health and Safety review conducted by British Safety Council. Embassy REIT initiated this review as a best practice, and the result demonstrates its continued commitment towards health and safety management systems to support its occupiers and their employees across its 42.8msf portfolio.

All properties spread across 96 buildings, 12 properties and 4 cities underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of occupational health, safety, and wellbeing policies, processes and practices. The review measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over sixty component elements.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 14:56 IST

