Board of Brigade Enterprises appoints Managing Director

With effect from 12 October 2022The Board of Brigade Enterprises has approved the appointment of . Pavitra Shankar, who is presently Executive Director as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years with effect from 12 October 2022. The board in addition approved the appointment of Nirupa Shankar who is presently an Executive Director as Joint Managing Director for a period of five years effective 12 October 2022. This will be subject to shareholder approval.
