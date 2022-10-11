JSW Neo Energy receives LoI for 126 MW Chhatru Hydro Electric Power Plant

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received a Letter of Intent from the Government of Himachal Pradesh for allotment of 126 MW Chhatru Hydro Electric Power Plant (HEP) on BOOT basis, with an operational life of 40 years.

Subsequently, JSW Energy's platform capacity now stands at ~9.2 GW (share of renewables at 66%) including 1.75 GW renewable assets under acquisition from Mytrah and about 2.7 GW of under-construction/in-pipeline wind and hydro projects which are likely to be commissioned in phased manner.

The company is well ahead of timelines in achieving its near-term capacity target of 10 GW by FY25.

