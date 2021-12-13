Power Grid Corp jumps as board to mull interim dividend

Power Grid Corporation of India rose 3.13% to Rs 208.95 after the company said its board will consider interim dividend on 15 December 2021.

The board of Power Grid Corporation of India is scheduled to meet on 15 December 2021 to consider declaration of interim dividend for FY 2021-22.

The company has fixed 23 December 2021 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders of payment of interim dividend.

Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit rose 9.12% to Rs 3376.38 crore on 7.74% rise in net sales to Rs 10266.98 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Power Grid Corporation of India, a "Maharatna" Central Public Sector Enterprise, is India's largest electric power transmission utility. The Government of India held 51.34% stake in the company.

