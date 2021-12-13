Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 4.95%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 2.13%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 12.78% over last one month compared to 3.44% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.48% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 4.95% today to trade at Rs 1457.4. The S&P BSE Power index is up 2.13% to quote at 3675.87. The index is up 3.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd increased 3.23% and Adani Power Ltd added 2.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 77.97 % over last one year compared to the 28.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 12.78% over last one month compared to 3.44% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11538 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33616 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1473.3 on 13 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 860.2 on 11 Aug 2021.

