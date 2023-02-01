Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 10.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 11261.78 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 10.70% to Rs 3645.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3292.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 11261.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10446.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11261.7810446.8887.8586.467382.167463.733975.344178.223645.343292.97

