Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 10.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 11261.78 croreNet profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 10.70% to Rs 3645.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3292.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 11261.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10446.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11261.7810446.88 8 OPM %87.8586.46 -PBDT7382.167463.73 -1 PBT3975.344178.22 -5 NP3645.343292.97 11
