Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 205.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.40% to Rs 1421.03 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 205.52% to Rs 627.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 205.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.40% to Rs 1421.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 938.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1421.03938.58 51 OPM %56.0443.90 -PBDT813.20329.64 147 PBT628.85145.86 331 NP627.20205.29 206

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:33 IST

