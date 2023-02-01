Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 205.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.40% to Rs 1421.03 crore

Net profit of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose 205.52% to Rs 627.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 205.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.40% to Rs 1421.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 938.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1421.03938.5856.0443.90813.20329.64628.85145.86627.20205.29

