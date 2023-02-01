Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 30.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 15.87 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 30.82% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 15.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.8715.4433.2150.975.097.814.817.593.865.58

