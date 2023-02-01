JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 30.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 15.87 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities declined 30.82% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 15.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.8715.44 3 OPM %33.2150.97 -PBDT5.097.81 -35 PBT4.817.59 -37 NP3.865.58 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU