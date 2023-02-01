Colorchips New Media consolidated net profit declines 95.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Colorchips New Media declined 95.45% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.581.4345.57102.800.851.470.030.660.030.66

