Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Colorchips New Media consolidated net profit declines 95.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Colorchips New Media declined 95.45% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.581.43 10 OPM %45.57102.80 -PBDT0.851.47 -42 PBT0.030.66 -95 NP0.030.66 -95

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:34 IST

