Colorchips New Media consolidated net profit declines 95.45% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Colorchips New Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Colorchips New Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Vintron Informatics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit declines 10.59% in the September 2022 quarter
Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.97% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 1.58 croreNet profit of Colorchips New Media declined 95.45% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.581.43 10 OPM %45.57102.80 -PBDT0.851.47 -42 PBT0.030.66 -95 NP0.030.66 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU