SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 6.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 319.11 croreNet profit of SMC Global Securities declined 6.58% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 319.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 281.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales319.11281.38 13 OPM %22.4121.31 -PBDT47.3948.48 -2 PBT41.3143.26 -5 NP31.9634.21 -7
