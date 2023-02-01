SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 6.58% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 319.11 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities declined 6.58% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 319.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 281.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales319.11281.38 13 OPM %22.4121.31 -PBDT47.3948.48 -2 PBT41.3143.26 -5 NP31.9634.21 -7

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:34 IST

