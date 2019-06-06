Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Spikes 1.5%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 2.3% over last one month compared to 3.93% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.58% rise in the SENSEX
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose 1.5% today to trade at Rs 196. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.5% to quote at 2030.45. The index is up 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Energy Ltd increased 1.02% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd added 0.92% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 0.61 % over last one year compared to the 13.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 2.3% over last one month compared to 3.93% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15363 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 208 on 04 Jun 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 173.05 on 14 Feb 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU