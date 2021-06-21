Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd stays slippery

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 231.3, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 29.51% in last one year as compared to a 52.06% rally in NIFTY and a 38.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 231.3, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 15678.95. The Sensex is at 52373.35, up 0.06%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 0.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20164.2, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

