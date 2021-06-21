CRISIL jumps 11% in three days

CRISIL jumped 6% to Rs 2,720, extending gains for the third day.

The stock has added 11.2% in three sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 2,445.55 on 16 June 2021.

In the past one month, the stock has zoomed 42.68% while the benchmark Sensex has added 3.34% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 84.173. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above/below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 2006.74, 1960.92 and 1924.62, respectively.

CRISIL is a leading global analytics company. It provides ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions with a strong track record of growth, culture of innovation, and global footprint.

On a consolidated basis, CRISIL's net profit fell 5.22% to Rs 83.5 crore on 15.8% rise in income from operations to Rs 495.20 crore in Q1 March 2021 over Q1 March 2021.

