TVS Srichakra becomes principal sponsor of Chennai Super Kings for 3 yrs

TVS Srichakra led-TVS Eurogrip, a two & three-wheeler tyre brand, joined hands with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings as the principal sponsorfor the next three years (2022-2024).

Chennai Super Kings and TVS Eurogrip will launch a series of initiatives to engage the fan base of CSK across the country. The partnership will give TVS Eurogrip visibility on the front of Chennai Super Kings' famed yellow jersey. CSK has the largest and most engaged fan base amongst all IPL teams.

P. Madhavan, the EVP - Sales & Marketing of TVS Srichakra, has said, "TVS Eurogrip is delighted to associate with Chennai Super Kings. The jersey branding and sponsorship will increase awareness and recognition for our Eurogrip brand name and visual identity. We look forward to co-creating exciting experiences for trade and our customers with this association. We see great synergies between both the brands and are confident that this partnership will benefit both CSK and TVS Eurogrip."

KS Viswanathan, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Chennai Super Kings Cricket, stated, "We are delighted to have TVS Eurogrip as our Principal Sponsor and we welcome them to the Super Kings' family. It's going to be an exciting phase (the next three years) for us. We believe that this partnership will help us build on the long-lasting relationship with the fans and spread yellove far and wide."

TVS Srichakra reported 36.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.27 crore on a 24.5% rise in net sales to Rs 687.51 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of TVS Srichakra rose 0.32% to Rs 2,145.55 on BSE. TVS Srichakra, makers of TVS Eurogrip brand of tyres is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of two, three-wheeler tyres and off-highway tyres.

