Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 27.93 points or 1.19% at 2369.75 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.71%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.76%),K E C International Ltd (up 2.47%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.96%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.73%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.66%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.59%), CESC Ltd (up 0.28%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 2.81%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.88%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.63%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 336.13 or 0.65% at 51768.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.1 points or 0.52% at 15234.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 58.02 points or 0.29% at 19836.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.05 points or 0.33% at 6736.42.

On BSE,1070 shares were trading in green, 1093 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

