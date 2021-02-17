Adani Transmission Ltd Spurts 5.29%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 98.18% over last one month compared to 14.92% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 7.04% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd gained 5.29% today to trade at Rs 804.5. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is up 0.76% to quote at 218. The index is up 14.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd increased 4.6% and NCC Ltd added 1.81% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 29.75 % over last one year compared to the 27.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 98.18% over last one month compared to 14.92% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 7.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32210 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 804.5 on 17 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 147.5 on 13 Mar 2020.

