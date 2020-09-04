Power stocks fall

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 34.49 points or 1.98% at 1707.1 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), ABB India Ltd (down 2.8%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.2%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.98%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Thermax Ltd (down 1.61%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.42%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.25%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.14%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.78%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (up 0.33%), turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 385.4 or 0.99% at 38605.54.

The Nifty 50 index was down 102.15 points or 0.89% at 11425.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 67.65 points or 0.46% at 14693.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.78 points or 0.73% at 4980.8.

On BSE,1101 shares were trading in green, 1487 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)