Power shares ease

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 15.59 points or 0.75% at 2068.76 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Power Ltd (down 5.46%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.11%),NTPC Ltd (down 1%),NHPC Ltd (down 0.89%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CESC Ltd (down 0.69%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.57%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.42%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.37%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.32%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (up 0.59%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.2%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.14%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 198.42 or 0.44% at 45625.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.85 points or 0.31% at 13397.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 44.97 points or 0.26% at 17497.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.62 points or 0.04% at 5865.59.

On BSE,1304 shares were trading in green, 1514 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

