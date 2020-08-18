Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 1.62 points or 0.1% at 1623.24 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.59%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.16%),CESC Ltd (down 0.94%),NTPC Ltd (down 0.63%),K E C International Ltd (down 0.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.2%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.13%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.08%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.21%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.04%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 305.03 or 0.8% at 38355.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 85.6 points or 0.76% at 11332.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.92 points or 1.23% at 14144.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.87 points or 1.09% at 4813.4.

On BSE,1718 shares were trading in green, 915 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)