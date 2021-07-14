Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 14.69 points or 0.54% at 2715.45 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.27%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.13%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.13%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.88%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thermax Ltd (up 0.67%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.46%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.19%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.15%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.15%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.08%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 88.21 or 0.17% at 52681.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.5 points or 0.17% at 15784.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 109.25 points or 0.42% at 26297.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.14 points or 0.3% at 8069.69.

On BSE,1630 shares were trading in green, 1028 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

