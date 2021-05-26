Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 34.69 points or 1.43% at 2398.61 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.71%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.64%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.62%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.73%),PTC India Ltd (down 1.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.51%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 1.29%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.99%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.9%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.84%).

On the other hand, GE T&D India Ltd (up 5.05%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.95%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.86%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 355.8 or 0.7% at 50993.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.35 points or 0.6% at 15299.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 171.48 points or 0.73% at 23523.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.7 points or 0.39% at 7398.17.

On BSE,1925 shares were trading in green, 1102 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)