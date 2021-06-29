Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 16.89 points or 0.61% at 2806.21 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.22%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.7%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.94%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.53%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Power Ltd (up 0.25%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.19%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (down 1.44%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.71%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.47%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.82 or 0.03% at 52720.77.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.2 points or 0.08% at 15802.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 99.93 points or 0.4% at 25211.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.56 points or 0.3% at 7869.89.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 891 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)