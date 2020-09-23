Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 28.64 points or 1.93% at 1457.21 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, GE T&D India Ltd (down 4.99%), GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.75%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.26%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.46%),NTPC Ltd (down 3.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.14%), A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (down 3.1%), BF Utilities Ltd (down 2.85%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.82%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 2.34%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 1%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.87%), and Reliance Power Ltd (up 0.74%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 383.28 or 1.02% at 37350.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.65 points or 0.78% at 11067.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 154.65 points or 1.07% at 14354.61.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 61.36 points or 1.27% at 4763.44.

On BSE,953 shares were trading in green, 1534 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

