Power shares spurt

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 79.15 points or 1.96% at 4122.78 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 5.27%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.76%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.33%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.67%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 1.98%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.55%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.34%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.15%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.12%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 1.37%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 94.34 or 0.16% at 58662.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.65 points or 0.23% at 17504.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 335.47 points or 1.19% at 28551.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 61.66 points or 0.72% at 8580.18.

On BSE,2142 shares were trading in green, 672 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

