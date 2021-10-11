Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 54.56 points or 1.66% at 3345.12 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 9.99%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 4.83%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.27%),K E C International Ltd (up 2.03%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.95%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.14%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.84%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.74%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.71%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.91%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.41%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.23%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 127.42 or 0.21% at 60186.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 56.2 points or 0.31% at 17951.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 258.34 points or 0.88% at 29588.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.18 points or 0.48% at 9081.75.

On BSE,1939 shares were trading in green, 891 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)