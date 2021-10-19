Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 38.43 points or 1.07% at 3644.77 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 16.4%), Adani Power Ltd (up 9.98%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.04%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.74%),Thermax Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ABB India Ltd (up 0.83%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.7%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.64%), K E C International Ltd (up 0.57%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.42%).

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.65%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.79%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.59%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 367.23 or 0.59% at 62132.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 102.8 points or 0.56% at 18579.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 240.96 points or 0.8% at 30341.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.83 points or 0.81% at 9467.3.

On BSE,1744 shares were trading in green, 1032 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

