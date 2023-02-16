POWERGRID Bhuj Transmission commissions transmission system project

JUST IN
Power Grid Corporation of India announced that POWERGRID Bhuj Transmission (a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India, secured through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding) with a mandate to establish transmission system for providing connectivity to RE Projects at Bhuj-II (2000 MW) in Gujarat on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis has successfully commissioned the project on 16 November 2022.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 18:25 IST

