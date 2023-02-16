JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives EIR for its Injectable Facility at Karkhadi

Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries
Business Standard

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility becomes official EV Partner of 7th edition of ET GBS 2023

Capital Market 

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has become the official EV Partner of the 7th edition of 'The Economic Times Global Business Summit (ET GBS) 2023'.

The marquee event will be graced by the presence of honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as its Chief Guest and will be held on 17-18 February at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

By becoming its official EV partner, Joy e-bike through this key summit seeks to promote green mobility, amplify the growth of the Indian EV industry, accelerate EV adoption, reach potential stakeholders and position India as a global EV manufacturing hub.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU