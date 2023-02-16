Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility becomes official EV Partner of 7th edition of ET GBS 2023

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has become the official EV Partner of the 7th edition of 'The Economic Times Global Business Summit (ET GBS) 2023'.

The marquee event will be graced by the presence of honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as its Chief Guest and will be held on 17-18 February at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

By becoming its official EV partner, Joy e-bike through this key summit seeks to promote green mobility, amplify the growth of the Indian EV industry, accelerate EV adoption, reach potential stakeholders and position India as a global EV manufacturing hub.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)