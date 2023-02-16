Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility becomes official EV Partner of 7th edition of ET GBS 2023

-
ALSO READ
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves waiver of final dividend for promoter holding
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility to consider fund raising options via equity route
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves fund raising up to USD 150 mn
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves conversion of 26.37 lakh partly paid up equity shares
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility appoints director
-
The marquee event will be graced by the presence of honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as its Chief Guest and will be held on 17-18 February at Taj Palace, New Delhi.
By becoming its official EV partner, Joy e-bike through this key summit seeks to promote green mobility, amplify the growth of the Indian EV industry, accelerate EV adoption, reach potential stakeholders and position India as a global EV manufacturing hub.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU